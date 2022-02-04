Joy As Engagement Ring Returned To Owner

AN engagement ring lost in the gin-clear waters of the River Test in Whitchurch has been returned to its rightful owner.

On a January Saturday afternoon, Melony Meredith and her small son were feeding the ducks at the Whitchurch Silk Mill on the banks of the River Test. As Mel threw duck food to the waiting swans and ducks her ring slipped from her fingers and was heard splashing into the water of this fast running chalk stream. Family and team members from the Silk Mill’s café were quick to search the water for this small and beloved piece of jewellery, with the light slipping away efforts had to be abandoned.

Volunteers from the Mill and local ‘mudlark’ Jane Eastman along with metal detectorists from Newbury continued to search on Sunday. The cold defeated them and the effort to find the ring was once more abandoned. Mel was broken-hearted and thought the worst.

On Monday Jane Eastman returned to search the waters once more, but it was the eagle-eyed Marie Colgrave, Welcome Building Supervisor at the Mill, who spotted it in the River Test whilst helping Jane look for the treasured belonging. The ring has now been restored to its rightful place.

Sue Tapliss, Mill Director, who rang Mel to tell her the lost ring had been found on Monday, shared: “This story has a happy ending! It was like telling Mel she had won the Lottery. We are delighted the ring is now back on the hand of its owner, who lost it while feeding the ducks and swans at the Mill. Thank you to everyone who helped find the ring! The Mill is delighted to have been part of such a feel-good story these days and glad they were part of the happy ending to this one.”

Mel said, “I cannot thank you all enough for your help and kindness! Totally amazed that it was found.”