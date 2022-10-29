Keep Your Phone In The Glovebox

MOTORISTS are being urged to understand and act on new laws concerning use of smartphones and portable devices whilst driving to avoid fines, points and potential driving bans.

It’s been over six months since new mobile phone laws were introduced, yet motorists are still confused over what they can and can’t use their smartphone for when in the car.

Following the law change on 25 March, it is now completely illegal to hold and use any mobile phone, sat nav, tablets and other devices which can send and receive data, whilst driving.

Motorists are permitted to use phones in certain circumstances, however, such as making a 999 call or a contactless payment at a drive-through restaurant while the car isn’t moving.

Hands-free access (such as through voice-command systems) is also allowed under the new rules, so long as motorists aren’t holding the devices as they drive.

This means that a smartphone displaying a maps app is allowed if it is in a cradle and not touched by the driver while driving, but confusingly the same rule doesn’t apply to a fixed car infotainment system which the driver can touch.

Furthermore, if the cradle holding the smartphone or aftermarket sat nav device is placed in a position deemed to be obstructing sight of the road and traffic ahead, then a fine and points could soon follow.

A spokesperson for LeaseCar.uk said: “There is still some confusion around the law changes in March with what you can and can’t do when using mobile phones and other devices – to put it simply, it is now completely illegal to hold and use these devices whilst driving.

Of course there are a few exceptions, like when you’re making a 999 call, but you should make sure to be completely clear on these exceptions, or potentially face a hefty fine and points on your licence.

It can be easy for us to get distracted by messages, calls and notifications popping up on our phones or wanting to quickly change the song that’s playing. It’s a good idea to stick your phone in the glovebox, out of sight, to not get distracted at all.”

The law change closes a previous loophole which technically permitted drivers to use and hold their phones, as it could be argued they were not using devices for ‘interactive communication’, as the law previously stated.

It is now completely illegal for those behind the wheel to even hold their phones and devices, even if it is switched off.

The Highway Code makes it very clear that this law still applies to drivers stopped at traffic lights or in queuing traffic; when supervising a learner driver; or using a car which has automatic stop-start technology.

Motorists caught holding or using mobile phones or other touchscreen devices whilst driving could face up to six points on their licence and a £200 fine, and for those who have passed their test in the last two years, their driving licence could be stripped away completely.