Ladies Lead The Way At Basingstoke Chess Club

BASINGSTOKE Chess Club held what is likely to have been the first ever Basingstoke Ladies Chess Championship.

A Trophy of an attractive wooden Queen chess piece had been resident in the club Trophy Cabinet for countless years. It was donated to the club to encourage female chess players to participate in the game. Sadly the competition was never held until now hence no engraving of winners on the trophy.

The competition received eight entrants and provided an enjoyable evening of games for the club’s female members. At the end of the competition Megan Birch and Flora Lewis tied for first place on 10 points. A shoot out in the form of 5 minutes per player for all moves was required and Flora edged home claiming the Wooden Queen trophy. Megan received the Finalist trophy.

All the entrants received a trophy to mark the occasion of the event which will now be added to the club’s annual competition event.

The club is delighted that the female players are doing so well and they have already been having success in league and congress chess. Both Megan Birch and Flora Lewis have recorded recent wins in their respective Basingstoke teams in the Southampton Chess League. Youngster Aatmaja Ghosh became top girl player in the Hampshire under 8 Junior Championships. In the same competition Reuben Thurstans won the under 8 boys championship.

Basingstoke chess club meets every Wednesday at the Bridge and Chess Club in Sherborne Road from 7.15pm. The club currently has its largest ever membership and can offer games against opponents at all levels of play. New members are welcome.