Leaf Sweeping Begins Around Borough

WITH autumn leaves in abundance, a leaf clearance programme is now underway across the borough.

From early November to January Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s mechanical sweepers will be targeting different areas each day to clear the autumn leaf fall and this programme is now available on the council’s website for residents to check. In rural areas of the borough the mechanical road sweepers will undertake the majority of leaf clearance and will be aided by rural teams when available.

The dates in the programme are a guide only and may change due to adverse weather conditions or service priorities, so please check the website for the latest information.

Last year the teams collected over 600 tonnes of leaves through mechanical and manual sweeping, much of which was turned into compost locally.

Cabinet Member for Resident Services Cllr Rebecca Bean said: “As always, our street cleansing teams are working hard to keep the roads and footpaths safe by clearing the leaves from them. From now until the end of January next year the teams will be out tackling leaves that have already fallen. We ask residents to check the programme and be patient while the crews get around the borough.

We can all help them get around quicker and more efficiently by making sure that leaves collected on private property are recycled at home, either by composting or for garden waste customers, put in the brown bin. They can also be taken to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre. Of course, if residents have a specific concern about a particular area, they should report it via the council website.”