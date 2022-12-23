Let It Snow….

SNOW fell as BBC breakfast presenter Mike Bushell switched on the Bloswood Lane snow lights in front of a hundred plus festive crowd in Whitchurch.

Mike was given a warm welcome despite having moved across Rotten Hill to Overton four years ago.

The lights in Bloswood Lane began during lockdown to keep the local children feeling the Christmas spirit. The original idea came from Vicky Nicol and the Bloswood Lane association and they have watched the event grow and flourish after the end of lockdowns with a sleigh, illuminated Santas, elves and reindeer.

At the heart of this year’s lights which have become such a spectacle on the road out to St. Mary Bourne up from Bell Street, are two very special charities. First of all Bikers Against Child Abuse or BACA. It started in the USA in 1994 and has since become established across the UK. It exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. They offer around the clock support for children who have been the victim of abuse and have the names of the youngsters they help on the inside of their bikers jackets.

UK president DoZer commented: “It’s all about breaking the chains of abuse and restoring their trust in adults.”

The other charity is Blood Bikes. Another group of amazing volunteers who ride and deliver vital supplies like blood, organs and infant milk to hospitals and those who need them. They pay for their own fuel and don’t get stuck in traffic jams.

Chair Robert Smith explained: “The blood bike group covers Hampshire, South Wiltshire and East Dorset and our volunteers have covered 195,000 miles so far this year and made over 4000 deliveries all free to the NHS and we don’t even pay our volunteers’ fuel costs. They do that themselves.“

The raffle sale of cakes and drinks and donations has raised over £600 for the two charities so far.

Mike stood on the sleigh doing his best elf impression and told the crowd it was an honour to be helping and turning on the lights for such great causes.

With the press of a button the lights came on. Mike isn’t the most technically gifted but managed not to break anything including the snow machine which came on sprinkling white magic over the jubilant crowd. Mike was ably assisted by Vicky, her partner Ken Morse and his daughter Elizabeth.