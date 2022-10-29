Let’s Talk About Organ Donation

AFTER postponing their latest Health Focus event following the death of Her late Majesty the Queen, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) has confirmed the event will now take place on Wednesday 19 October.

The free virtual event is open to everyone, and will encourage the local community to talk about organ donation, shedding some light into the process of organ donation and the remarkable impact it can have.

Attendees will hear from Amy, who will be sharing her family’s story of giving a life-changing gift to another at such a difficult time.

Amy will be joined by expert speakers from team HHFT, including James Knight clinical lead for organ donation, and the trust’s specialist nurse for organ donation, George Brann-Liff.

Trust chief executive Alex Whitfield will also share an update of what’s happening right now across the trust, with the opportunity to ask questions in real time to the panel of trust executives and specialists.

Steve Erskine, chairman at HHFT and chairman of the trust’s organ donation committee, said: “We are delighted to welcome you all to our next Health Focus event. It’s incredibly important that we continue to talk about organ donation and we are honoured to have Amy join us, sharing the first hand experience of her family who made that life-changing decision to help a total stranger in need. This event is open to everyone, so please do come along!”

Tickets are free, and can be booked by visiting: https://bit.ly/HealthFocusOct22