AS the festive period draws nearer, St. Michael’s Hospice is asking people to take part in their Light up a Life appeal.

North Hampshire residents are being invited to dedicate a light in memory of someone they love and pay tribute to them in a truly unique way.

Lorraine Pink, Director of Income Generation at St Michael’s Hospice explained: “Light up a Life is an opportunity to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who are no longer with us but are always in our thoughts. By dedicating a light and donating in memory, people will also be helping support St. Michael’s work caring for local families.”

In addition to making a dedication to someone special, the Hospice is also inviting people to join them at their Light up a Life celebration in the Hospice grounds at 6pm on Sunday 4 December.

The event will feature a host of festive activities including Christmas carols and music along with warming mulled wine and mince pies. There will also be a moment of reflection where people remember loved ones and light a candle in their memory. The event is free of charge to attend and open to all, not just those who have been touched by the Hospice’s care.

Chris Bagan, Patient and Family support lead at St. Michael’s Hospice added: “Bereavement and grief touch us all, and we often feel our loss more during the festive season. That’s why, every year at St. Michael’s we hold our Light up a Life celebration at the beginning of December. It’s important to be able to come together as a community and share the joy of our memories and to support each other as we remember those who are no longer with us.”