Linbury Trust Funding Award For Anvil Arts

ANVIL Arts is celebrating the announcement of a three-year funding award from charitable foundation The Linbury Trust following a successful application.

The investment will be used for two specific purposes. Firstly, to support the salary of a new part-time fundraising manager, who will play a key role in developing and implementing a fundraising strategy to help sustain the organisation over the next three years. Secondly, it will help to fund an independent feasibility study to look at future income generation opportunities for the charity and implement its recommendations.

Currently, Anvil Arts generates more than 70% of its income, mainly from its performance programme and spend on bars and merchandise. The feasibility study will look at ways to build on these, for example by introducing new local suppliers and creating new activities in the venues during the daytime. It will also look in more detail at the capital project being drawn up by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council that includes redeveloping part of The Malls shopping centre area nearest The Anvil, to understand what the commercial opportunities could be around this, including a possible extension of The Anvil building.

Matthew Cleaver, Chief Executive of Anvil Arts, commented: “Arts and culture in Basingstoke is central to the revival of the town centre economy. The Anvil, The Haymarket and The Forge bring in over 200,000 people a year to the town as audiences, artists and crew. In the last few years, Anvil Arts’ work has generated more than £55 million for the local economy.

In challenging financial times, not least with huge energy bill increases creating unprecedented difficulties for us as a lean arts charity, it’s vital that we seek all avenues for fundraising sponsorship and income generation. We need to ensure we can keep bringing our cultural, entertainment and community programme to the people of Basingstoke for years to come.

We are extremely grateful to The Linbury Trust for their significant investment and recognition of the role that we play in the town and region. We are excited about the opportunities this funding award will enable us to develop.”

Stuart Hobley, Director of The Linbury Trust said: “We’re delighted to be able to support Anvil Arts, a locally loved organisation at the heart of Basingstoke. Our funding will help to make Anvil Arts more financially resilient now, as well as supporting exciting plans for its ongoing role in the local community.”