Local Firm Strikes Gold

BREVITY Marketing, a Basingstoke-based consultancy specialising in marketing support for small and medium sized businesses, has obtained Gold-Level Certification from CRM and marketing automation solution provider, SharpSpring.

The accreditation means that Brevity’s clients will benefit from a much more responsive and personalised communication system, as sales opportunities and marketing campaigns can all be managed automatically from within a single easy-to-use platform.

The SharpSpring CRM provides clear visibility of all sales and marketing activity, which is crucial to internal sales teams. Leads can be converted more quickly, and companies can boost their return on investment from marketing campaigns.

Through its partner programme, SharpSpring, Inc., a global provider of cloud-based marketing and email software solutions, supports partners to become experts in marketing automation and rewards top performers with referrals, certification badges and additional resources.

Brevity Marketing has met all requirements within the gold tier of the certification programme, demonstrating an exceptional level of expertise in customer relationship management and marketing automation through the SharpSpring platform.

Kaia Vincent, Director at Brevity Marketing, commented, “After much consideration we chose to partner with SharpSpring because the CRM database and marketing automation system best meet the needs of our SME customers. Many businesses opt for systems such as HubSpot, SalesForce or Microsoft Dynamics, but our research highlighted these often have a higher learning curve, as well as many add-ons and customisations that substantially increase costs in the longer term. With SharpSpring, we can get most of our clients trained and up and running within days.”

One of Brevity’s first clients to trial the platform was UK promotional and branding company, THEMPC, which needed a suitable CRM and marketing automation system that would enable it to gain the best advantages from its business growth strategies.

Paul Marsh, Director of THEMPC, testified to the huge difference SharpSpring has made to the business since its implementation earlier this year: “SharpSpring gives us real-time visibility and transparency over our sales activities. The personalisation and marketing automation capabilities of the system are a massive bonus and we’re only just scratching the surface of what it can do for us. We’re positive about the next steps in our SharpSpring journey and welcome all the possibilities this system brings, in the knowledge that it will be a key player in supporting our sales team and our ambitious business expansion goals.”

Rick Carlson, CEO of SharpSpring, concluded: “Agencies that are leaders in marketing automation are also far more likely to become leaders in the digital marketing industry. When a partner goes the extra mile to obtain this level of certification, we know they truly understand the value of marketing automation and that they’re committed to driving the highest results for their clients.”