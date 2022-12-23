Local Firm Wins Coveted Industry Awards

UPSHER Heating and Plumbing has won two coveted H&V News Awards.

The results of the H&V News Awards 2022 were revealed on 24 November at the Hilton London Metropole. The night of recognition and celebration of the sector’s achievements saw over 600 attendees come together from the HVAC industry which was hosted by Ed Gamble.

Upsher Heating and Plumbing won Domestic Heating Contractor of the Year and apprentice Macca picked up Apprentice of the Year, 21 and under. Colleague Bryn was also Highly Commended for the Apprentice of the Year, 21 and over and was praised by the expert judging panel, who are drawn from across the HVAC sector.

With 25 categories rewarding the HVAC supply chain, the ‘H&Vs’ celebrated the most forward-thinking, innovative and customer-focused businesses in the industry. From District Heating Project of the Year to the Net Zero Impact Award.

Andrew Gaved, Editor of emap’s RAC and H&V News magazine, who co-hosts the H&V News Awards said: “The HVAC industry has an increasingly vital role to play in our society – it is helping to protect people by improving Indoor Air Quality and it is helping to protect the planet by decarbonising heating. Our winners tonight show an industry demonstrating innovation, best practice, resilience and responsiveness and they all deserve to feel very proud.”