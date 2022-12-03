Local Poet’s Nostalgic Nod To The Past

A Basingstoke poet has been commissioned to remember stories from the first and second world wars.

Written by acclaimed poet, Nikita Gill and titled, Who You Are, the poem is based on real-life stories from the home front and front line, discovered in wartime records on Ancestry.

The poem includes some of the real-life stories uncovered in wartime records including: the first Indian recipient of the Victoria Cross, Khudadad Khan, who continued working at his machine gun when all other men in his section had been killed or wounded, before crawling back to his company to receive medical aid and the story of 21-year-old barmaid, Lilian Maher, who saved a man’s life during the Blitz after learning how to make a tourniquet from a book.

Nikita Gill shared: “Both my grandfathers were in the Indian Army, so I felt like I had a real connection to the subject matter. I wanted to do justice to the stories of ordinary people who lived during a time of great change and uncertainty. My experience of using the wealth of UK and Ireland wartime records available on Ancestry as inspiration demonstrated how even the simplest of records can tell such interesting and poignant stories.”

Simon Pearce, Military History Expert at Ancestry commented: ‘’Britain’s wartime history is full of fascinating accounts that shed light on how our ancestors once lived, and yet there are still so many stories to be discovered. Nikita’s poem is a powerful way of commemorating all types of wartime experiences, which we hope will inspire people to discover more about their own ancestors’ lives during wartime.”