Lucky 13 For Rotary Charity Concert

YOU only realise how much you have missed live music when you have the pleasure of sitting back and enjoying a wonderful concert.

This was the musical treat enjoyed by the audience who turned out in their hundreds to support the Basingstoke Deane Rotary Club Annual Charity Concert at The Anvil on Sunday 30 January – and they were rewarded with a feast for the ears that deserved superlative after superlative.

This was the 13th annual Basingstoke Deane Rotary Annual Charity Concert and it was indeed a lucky number for all those who enjoyed a two-hour smorgasbord of music which spanned the genres.

This event has a track record of being a wonderful concert, but this year, it scaled new heights. Perhaps it was because we missed out last year due to the Covid-19 restrictions that the musicians, who always look ship shape and military perfection, sounded better than ever. As the saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Girl Power was certainly to the fore this year as for the first time at this concert, the honour of taking the conductor’s baton was shared by two women. WO2 Hannah Trudgeon RM and CSgt Sarah Hope RM were superb at the wheel as they took their band and the audience on a musical journey that was mixed as it was marvellous.

You know that you are listening to versatility with a capital V when the musical menu features the theme from Batman, Czardus, Maria, from West Side Story, and a Streisand medley – and that was all in the first half, where The Royal Marines Corps of Drums and several splendid soloists also made their mark.

The second half kicked off at the same high-quality level and a highlight was the appearance of The King – Cpl Brian Lloyd carrying the Elvis mantle in look and delivery. He truly did rock!

Time flies when you are having fun and before we knew it, the military finale was upon us. However, the audience were thankfully still treated to a grand encore as the musicians turned up the tempo and volume with a rapturous version of Riverdance to cap a memorable afternoon.

Congratulations must go to the wonderful Basingstoke Deane Rotarians and all involved for making this concert happen in the face of the Covid-19 restrictions, and headline sponsor Centerprise International deserve praise for their invaluable support which means the donations raised from the generous audience can be used by the Rotarians to support several local good causes.

By Mark Jones