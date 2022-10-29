Making A Difference To Children In Need

A collaborative effort from the founder of the Loddon School, The Rotary and the dedication of a vocational teacher in Zambia is making all the difference to autistic children on another continent.

A decade ago Marion Cornick MBE founder of The Loddon school was invited to visit Zambia to look at special education in Lusaka.

She was introduced to a special school where children with a wide range of disabilities received basic education and was able to share some training and ideas from her experience at The Loddon school.

Following this visit Marion was able to share her experiences in Zambia with her Rotary club and to make contact with Rotarians in Lusaka. Some teachers in the school were looking to be qualified so The Rotary Club of Basingstoke Deane and her family together supported two teachers to be awarded degrees and then Masters degrees.

Dorothy Chileshe was keen to establish her own school for children with autism and rented rooms in a school to start her venture; it was going well till the school wanted the rooms back.

Dorothy bought a field and planned a building to be a residential school, at eight months pregnant she was digging drains on the site and now has about a dozen children receiving care and residential education in the school. It is a huge challenge, but Dorothy is a committed teacher!

Funding continues to be an issue but she is supported by family and by Rotary. Dorothy has four young children so is a busy mother as well as leader of her new school. In September. Dorothy came to Basingstoke for two weeks training at The Loddon school and has returned to Lusaka with lots of new ideas.

Dorothy came to a Rotary meeting of Basingstoke Deane Rotary club-where she was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship in recognition of her exceptional work with autistic children. It was a huge surprise for her but so well deserved! She is an outstanding woman making a huge difference to children with autism in Lusaka, Zambia.