Man Identified

A man Hampshire Constabulary wanted to speak to in connection with a report of an assault in Basingstoke has now been identified.

Between 1.45pm and 1.55pm on Thursday 27 October, a teenage boy was assaulted on Alencon Link in the town centre.

He sustained minor injuries following the incident.

Since the incident was reported to us, officers have been conducting enquiries and subsequently released images of a man they would like to speak with which led to the individual being identified.

Police enquiries remain ongoing in relation to this incident.

If you believe you have any information that could help the investigation, call 101 quoting 44220436928.

Or you can go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.