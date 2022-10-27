Marathon Runner Overcomes His Breakdown To Continue Challenge

ON 17 August, 60 year old Steve Radjen started a fundraising challenge to raise £600,000 for Naomi House and Jacksplace.

For Steve, the challenge had to be unique: 60 marathons in 60 consecutive days at the age of 60. The challenge could also qualify for a Guinness World Record.

Sadly, due to an unforeseen virus, Steve was faced with the hardest physical and emotional challenges of his life just days after he started running. The challenge came to an end during the ninth mile of marathon number five.

After four tortuous days, Steve’s mind and body couldn’t continue. Emotionally drained and battling severe cramp, sickness and physical exhaustion Steve collapsed, devastated and in tears. Steve shared: “I’ve never experienced anything like it, it was horrific. I’d built an enormous pressure bubble around this challenge, and when it finally burst I was physically and mentally overwhelmed. My coping techniques didn’t work and I was wracked with the guilt of letting people down. Defeat was overpowering.”

During his runs he would experience painful cramps and couldn’t hold down fluids as that would make him sick, when he got home he was exhausted but couldn’t sleep or eat and completely had lost his appetite. In the five days between marathon number one and marathon number five, Steve had lost one and half stones.

When the challenge came to an abrupt halt, everybody around Steve was worried. He had failed his challenge and sank into a dark depression. “There was nothing left in me – emotionally, physically and mentally I had reached the lowest point in my life.”

To help understand what had happened to his body, Steve had blood tests which didn’t reveal any underlying health concerns. With the help of his family and close friends, Steve has found a path to recovery. Steve has now restarted his challenge and is doing well. He’s changed the conditions of the challenge and removed some pressures too; the challenge will no longer be an attempt at the Guinness World Record and the runs won’t all be consecutive. However, he’ll still complete 60 marathons at the age of 60. He’s currently completing five marathons across five days and then taking two days to rest and recover and he’s completed the London Marathon.

At the time of the London Marathon, Steve had completed a third of his challenge, while also working full time: “I’ve learnt that hiccups and bumps in the road don’t mean that I’ve failed, I’ve given myself permission to reshape the challenge and I’ve come to terms with what happened.”

So far, Steve has raised £14,642 for Naomi House and Jacksplace.