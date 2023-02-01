Masterplan to transform Basingstoke Leisure Park adopted

Basingstoke Leisure Park is set to be modernised, with new investment and the latest leisure activities and attractions, after councillors voted to adopt a masterplan aimed at transforming it.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s Cabinet agreed the blueprint proposals for its 60-acre leisure park, which is already home to a range of leisure activities, on Tuesday 10 January.

The masterplan sets a framework to guide how the park’s attractions and facilities and its environment, sustainability and accessibility can be improved and upgraded. The council has approached the leisure sector to gauge which market-leading operators from the UK and internationally would want to bring new attractions to the park and there has already been a lot of interest. Among the types of new activities that operators are so far keen to bring to the leisure park are padel tennis, health and fitness facilities, indoor golf and other new active leisure pursuits.

Under the masterplan for the 60-acre site, a range of plots of unused land will be available for development and these early discussions will now be progressed into firm proposals for new attractions to be created on the leisure park.

As part of the plans, a new Aquadrome would be built on a more prominent part of the leisure park using council funding. This is a major commitment to providing active leisure opportunities for residents as well as family fun, recognising the high use of the existing council-owned Aquadrome.

The masterplan will also lead the reinvigoration of the outside space at the leisure park, with a new park running from east to west, connecting the new and improved attractions with green open spaces, picnic areas and a range of free outdoor activities.

The masterplan was shaped by extensive consultation in 2022, gathering the views of residents, existing operators on the park, user groups and councillors.

Cabinet Member for Finance and Property Cllr John Izett said: “This is a once in a generation opportunity. It is essential we make the most of the huge potential that our ownership of this large site presents to bring amazing new leisure attractions to our residents and their families, while at the same time encouraging new investment in the popular facilities already there and creating hundreds of new jobs.

The masterplan is flexible enough to respond to all the opportunities coming forward to select the best mix of new attractions that are most popular in the leisure world and would offer new activities to complement the existing ones. The selection of individual operators will be council-led and not rely on a single development partner. We also aim to ensure our town centre benefits from the increased footfall of a leisure park that is a regional draw, complementing plans for revitalising the town centre. We want to move our plans forward quickly.”

More information on the leisure park masterplan is at www.basingstoke.gov.uk/leisureparkproposal