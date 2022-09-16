Mayor Proclaims New King In Historic Ceremony

MAYOR of Basingstoke and Deane Cllr Paul Miller read the local proclamation of the new Sovereign on Sunday 11 September in Basingstoke’s Market Place, taking his place in history.

This is the local reading of the public notice of the accession of the new King, under national protocols. In London the public proclamation of the new Sovereign was first read out at St James’s Palace on Saturday morning. The following day the proclamation was read out in Winchester by the High Sheriff, and then in Basingstoke.

As his predecessor did in 1952, the Mayor read the proclamation in Market Place, Basingstoke. He was joined by the Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire Lady Portal MBE DL (Louisa) and other dignitaries.

Residents attended Market Place for the short Proclamation ceremony. The Willis Museum in Market Place was formerly Basingstoke Town Hall so that is why this was the location for the local proclamation.

Elizabeth II was proclaimed Queen throughout the Commonwealth after her father, King George VI, died in the early hours of Wednesday 6 February 1952. Following this, a series of proclamations were made in different locations around the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. In Basingstoke, an announcement was made at the then Town Hall in Market Place at 11am on Friday 8 February 1952 by the Mayor Colonel Sidney Charles Rigby Dale.

Ahead of the proclamation, Cllr Paul Miller said: “As my predecessor did in 1952, I ask residents to join me in Market Place in Basingstoke where I will read the proclamation formally announcing the succession of the new Sovereign.

This is such a sad time for our nation, as we mourn the passing of the much-loved Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our hearts go out to the Royal Family at this time. But we must also remember that we are marking a new period in our history as we welcome our new King. I truly am honoured to be playing a role in that.”

The flags lowered to half-mast on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s death, will be raised again to confirm the accession of His Majesty King Charles III while the proclamations are read, before being lowered again until after the funeral.