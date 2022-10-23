Mayor’s Freefalling Fundraiser

THE Mayor of Basingstoke and Deane Cllr Paul Miller has taken part in a skydive to raise funds for his charity appeal, supporting local charities The Pink Place incorporating The Blue Space and Tough Enough To Care.

The skydive was due to take place last month but had to be postponed due to inclement weather. It was rearranged for Saturday 8 October, which provided clear skies and bright sunshine – the ideal skydiving conditions.

Cllr Miller took the leap from 15,000 feet in the company of three representatives from his chosen charities, all raising money for the Mayor’s Charity Appeal.

As a veteran of the Royal Air Force, Cllr Miller is no stranger to flying at altitude but this was the first time he had jumped out of a plane. Talking about the experience he said: “I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who supported my skydive by donating to my charity appeal and to Daniel from Tough Enough To Care and Hannah and Sarah from The Pink Place and Blue Space who joined me jumping out of the aircraft.

I was the first to jump out of the plane and the whole experience was exhilarating – the noise, the feeling and the scenery were all breath-taking. The whole of the south coast was visible from the air and I feel very lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the country.

My fundraising page will remain open until the end of my Mayoral year, so if anyone still wishes to donate, they can do so. All donations, however big or small, will make a difference to these two worthy local charities.”