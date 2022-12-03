Meals On Wheels To Support This Winter

HAMPSHIRE County Council is reminding local residents that Meals on Wheels are available to anyone with a long term health condition who may struggle to shop for or prepare food for themselves.

Councillor Liz Fairhurst, Hampshire County Council’s Executive Member for Adult Services and Public Health said: “Eating the right amount and having access to hot nutritious food is vital all year round, but particularly so during the colder months when we are more susceptible to illness. People with long term health conditions or illnesses can sometimes neglect this important aspect of their daily routine – so vital for their overall health and wellbeing – so we want to remind Hampshire residents that the service is available – both for short periods, as well as in the longer term.

The Hampshire Meals on Wheels services comes with the added benefit of a wellbeing check, with delivery drivers trained to spot customers who may need extra support. With the increase in loneliness seen during the pandemic, Meals on Wheels is often so much more than just a meal, bringing regular human contact, which for many may be the only interaction they enjoy during the day.”

Meals on Wheels are designed for anyone over the age of 18 living with a health condition who has difficulty shopping or cooking for themselves.

Full details, including eligibility criteria, are available on the County Council’s Meals on Wheels web page.