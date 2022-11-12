Megan Sets Her Sights On Paralympic Games

BASINGSTOKE and Deane Community Leisure Trust (BDCLT) is helping local athlete Megan Star Fergusson achieve her dream of competing at the Paralympic Games.

Megan was born without her lower left arm, but hasn’t let this get in the way of playing county hockey and competing in a number of other sports, including netball and tennis.

She has now set her sights on breaking into the Team GB Tri-Para Squad, and during her gap year, before starting university, she’s going all out to pursue this dream.

Craig McCarthy, Deputy Contract Manager for BDCLT said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to support Megan by allowing free access to the gyms and swimming pools at Basingstoke Aquadrome and Tadley Health and Fitness Centre. She is such an amazing example of someone overcoming obstacles, showing great determination and achieving.”

Megan commented: “I am incredibly grateful towards the entire team at the trust. My dream has always been to represent my country within sport and with their kind and generous support this will help me get one step closer to achieving my goal.”

Megan’s dad Sean added: “Megan has always had a can-do attitude and loves nothing more than pushing herself to the limit. She simply wants to demonstrate to other children that anything is possible in life, you just need to surround yourself with positive people and put your mind to it. As a family, we are incredibly proud of Megan and confident she will deliver on her dreams.”