Mental Health Festival For Schools

This is a a call to all Schools in Basingstoke and the surrounding areas to join together in support of a national campaign to help improve awareness and education of mental health for our children and young people.

On 9th February (Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week 7-13th February) the Youth Mental Health Charity Beyond will be hosting their annual Schools Festival – Now and Beyond.

The day will include live events, lesson plans and many other elements all focused on improving the awareness of mental health, including an exercise session with Joe Wickes.

Time flexible lesson plans are available to download, free of charge. Lesson plans have been developed for KS1-KS4 that focus on one of three themes: kindness, gratitude or resilience.

Basingstoke based Mental Health Training and Consulting Company Simpila Mental Health are supporting the initiative and helping to promote this within the local community.

Simpila founder Matthew Holman, has been building momentum around mental health awareness in Basingstoke, supporting events, free parent sessions and recoding episodes of his podcast Matt Holman talks Mental Health with local residents.

In advance of the Beyond Festival Matt sat down with the Co-founder of the charity Jonny Benjamin MBE, talking about Jonny’s journey and the importance of growing support for our young people. You can watch the episode here: https://youtu.be/vEI_lWJRgog

Matt shared: “It was such a privilege to sit down and chat with Jonny about his journey. I have known and followed Jonny for many years as he has such an inspirational story, one that Channel 4 created a documentary to follow and also through his book: The Stranger on the Bridge – my journey from suicidal despair to hope.

Jonny has truly taken his mental health crisis and experience to help improve the conversations of these challenging subjects across society. Jonny has been recognised for his driving ambition to make change in mental health with the awarding of an MBE for his services to this area.”

Learn more online at: https://nowandbeyond.org.uk.