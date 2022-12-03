Merrymaking At Milestones

HAMPSHIRE Cultural Trust is sprinkling festive cheer at Milestones Living History Museum and Basing House this Christmas season.

Get into the spirit with two Christmas markets in the lead up to the big day.

At Basing House this weekend, the majestic Tudor Barn will be decorated for a festive shopping experience, with dozens of stalls offering locally made crafts, produce and gifting ideas to browse and buy. Mulled wine and festive treats will also be available.

On Saturday, visitors can enjoy a Nativity scene with animals from Mill Cottage Farm and on Sunday, re-enactors from the Marquess of Winchester Regiment will be staging an English Civil War living history event.

Visitors to Milestones Museum on the first weekend in December are invited to explore over 40 market stalls, children’s entertainment, festive treats, Christmas choirs and music on the bandstand over the two-day annual Christmas market. As well as the Christmas market, visitors to Milestones can enjoy cobbled streets decorated for the season, children can help Father Christmas find his lost reindeer with a special Reindeer Spotter trail around the museum, while the smell of mulled wine and the taste of mince pies will transport adults into the atmosphere of a perfect Christmas.

For more information and to book tickets for both Christmas Markets please visit www.hampshireculture.org.uk/event/basing-house-christmas-fayre and www.milestonesmuseum.org.uk/event/milestones-christmas-market.