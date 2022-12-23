Midwife Who Cares Wins

LOCAL midwife Laura Mackie has been named as a shortlisted nominee for the Sun’s Who Cares Wins Health Awards 2022.

Laura is a bereavement midwife at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital. Having qualified as a midwife in 2003 she became a bereavement midwife six years ago.

She was nominated by Lily Rolfe, who was told after a 20-week scan that her baby wouldn’t survive and couldn’t have got through that traumatic time without the support of bereavement midwife Laura Mackie.

Lily, a nanny and sleep consultant, and husband Chris, 34, a farm manager discovered their baby was missing the inner matter of his brain and would not survive, and in May 2021, Lily had to deliver their baby – who they named Pip – at Basingstoke Hospital’s Butterfly Suite, a special unit set up by Laura for parents whose babies are born stillborn or die shortly after birth.

Lily, 27, who lives in Whitchurch said: “It was the most horrific, tragic experience of our lives. I had to give birth to our stillborn baby and leave the hospital without him in our arms, but somehow Laura made us feel safe. She gave us hope for the future. She visited us at home afterwards. She was available 24/7, whenever we needed her. She really goes above and beyond for her patients.

We received specialist counselling which otherwise would have cost £90 a session and we wouldn’t have been able to afford it. Laura understands parents need a space to talk about it and that the babies who die deserve to be remembered. She is a very special person.”

Laura said: “Receiving news that your baby has died after carrying it for many months is devastating. As a bereavement midwife you can’t change what happened but you can have an impact and make a difference to the care the family receives when they come in to deliver the baby, and in the weeks and months afterwards.

It really is such a rewarding and privileged job to have. Even though you are with families at the worst time of their lives, you are also a part of their journey. I feel privileged to have been there for Lily and Chris and to have met Pip.”

The Butterfly Suite relies on charity funding to keep going and Laura organises raffles and cake sales to maintain it every year. She also set up a support forum called Flutterbies for parents who experience baby loss. Through this, parents are offered free counselling after losing babies, something Lily and Chris were able to benefit from.

In March, Lily found out she was pregnant again and is due in November – with Laura on hand to support the couple.

The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards, in partnership with NHS Charities Together, celebrate the healthcare heroes from frontline NHS staff to the ordinary people who go above and beyond to keep us all safe.