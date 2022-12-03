Mischievous Elves To Make Christmas Magical

MUSIC, merriment and a tiny bit of mischief is on the cards at Festival Place this Christmas.

Launching on November 19, this year’s run up to Christmas will see Mrs Christmas and her merry gang of Christmas Maker Elves scurrying around the Basingstoke Shopping Centre getting everything ready for a magical festive season.

From music and mince pies to crafting and carolling, the comically dressed Christmas Maker Elves will be greeting customers as they set about their task of making this Christmas a memorable one.

A winter wonderland forest of life-sized Communi-trees lovingly decorated by local school children is set to appear on the lower mall, adding to the magical experience at the centre. Visitors are invited to take seasonal selfies among the festive glade and share with their friends and family.

Meet Santa himself who is taking time off from training his reindeers. He can be found in our grotto where he’ll be keen to find out what local children would like to see on their Christmas lists this year.

Visitors will be able to see Festival Place from a different perspective all-aboard the Festive Express. Christmas Crafty Corner is back and as crafty as ever, with lots of free family fun making and taking their own sustainable gifts.

Happy Wrappy is set to return where your gifts can be expertly wrapped in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. There will be lots of chances to win prizes, at the pop-up Phone-settia Box and the cheeky elves will performing random acts of kindness, whether that’s free parking, a steaming mug of gingerbread latte, or even paying for a whole basket of shopping at the till.

Emily Palmer, Festival Place Head of Marketing shared: “With free family crafty fun, our pop up communi-tree forests, as well as our grotto and festive express, there is something at Festival Place for all ages. It will be six weeks of joyful festive fun. Festival Place is a full-on family day out with our huge range of top-brand retailers, great leisure offering and pick of restaurants helping to make this year’s Christmas one to remember!”