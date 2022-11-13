Money Tips To Help With The Cost Of Living Crisis

2022 has been the year of bad news, particularly when it comes to our money.

The price of seemingly everything is going up and we are powerless to stop it so what can we do? Well the only thing we can do is control what we can and that is our own money, so where do you start?

Here are seven ways you can start to save and reduce your costs.

Create a Budget. Obvious right? Then take some time to do it and write it down! Understand where your money is going and where you can cut back. Create that plan and stick to it.

Plan your Meals. One area most of us overspend is at the supermarket and at lunch each day at work. Planning your weekly meals and also your lunches will cut down the wastage and cut down the costs. It will also cut down on the overly convenient takeaway delivery!

Save your Lose Change. There are two ways to do this, have a loose change jar where you put all your 1p, 2p, 5p and 10p coins into or if you spend more on debit cards, use an auto saving app. This will round your spending up to the nearest pound and put the difference into a savings pot, think of it as your ‘virtual money jar’. Apps like Plum and Moneybox will do this for you.

Cancel unused Subscriptions. Be honest with yourself, do you need Sky, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Channel? When was the last time you went to the gym to make that gym subscription worthwhile? Have a look at what you pay out on and what can be cancelled and see what it will save.

Be Energy Conscious. Easy to say, but do the simple things. Have a shorter shower, turn the lights off in rooms you don’t use and set the heating on a timer, it will all help.

Look for Vouchers. With Christmas coming up, make sure you have your eyes peeled for vouchers. Websites like Wowcher and Groupon have lots of voucher ideas so don’t buy anything online until you have searched for a voucher on it!

Transfer Credit Card Debt. Have you looked at Balance Transfer offers on Credit Card debt? For a small fee in comparison to the interest you are paying, you may be able to transfer to a 0% interest deal. It can save you money monthly as well as on interest.

It has been a tough year so far, but we have been here before, just not for a long time. Control your money, know where it is going and keep the faith. Things will get better but for the time being, focus on you and your money and getting through to the other side…

By Kevin White