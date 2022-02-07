THE Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, has gained support from the Police and Crime Panel to increase the police precept of the council tax by 19p per week (based on band D properties) to support policing and prevent crime.

The 4.4% increase (£10 per year based on Band D properties) will raise an additional £7million for Hampshire Constabulary in 2022/23. It will enable the recruitment of more police officers; investment in the 101 service to improve call handling times; additional investment in crime prevention, and the commissioning of services to prevent young people committing crime and to support victims of crime.

The Commissioner’s proposal followed extensive consultation and support from local residents. Almost two thirds of local residents and partners who responded to the Commissioner’s consultation said they would agree a 4.4% increase to support policing and prevent crime.

An increase of 19p per week (based on Band D properties) will support the delivery of the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan ‘More Police, Safer Streets’ and fund new initiatives including: the recruitment of 196 new and additional police officers for Hampshire Constabulary and the enabling infrastructure, which supports the delivery of the PCC’s number one priority to have 600 more police officers by 2023 and the priority of improving police visibility; an additional £1m in 2022/23 to support increased commissioning of services to deliver the Commissioner’s priorities to improve outcomes for victims and prevent young people from committing crime; significant investment in the 101 Service, both in more staff and improving IT infrastructure to reduce call waiting times and to provide improved feedback; investment in the police estate to ensure it remains operationally effective and provides a modern and safe working environment for police officers and staff and increased investment in crime prevention.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones said: “I would like to thank the Police and Crime Panel and the public for their support of my annual budget 2022/23. The additional funding will support the delivery of the priorities set out in my Police and Crime Plan ‘More Police, Safer Streets’.

It will achieve the recruitment of 196 new and additional police officers; improvements to 101 to reduce call waiting times and introduce feedback for all crimes reported; investment in modern, safe and secure police buildings, and additional commissioning funds to prevent crime, divert young people away from crime and improve services for victims. These will all help to make Hampshire and the Isle of Wight two of the safest places to live, work and visit without fear of crime”.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney added: “Local funding helps us to take the fight to criminals. There is a compelling operational case for an increase. It isn’t something I take lightly, and I would like to thank the public and the Police and Crime Panel for the support they have shown.

Since April 2021, Hampshire Constabulary has arrested 2,000 more people compared with the previous year, with 714 of these being in cases where violence has caused injury. PCSOs numbers have been maintained and we are on track to deliver the additional 600 police officers commitment, having already recruited an additional 427 officers.

Increasing police officer numbers once they are trained benefits neighbourhood teams, response and patrol teams, roads policing and our investigations. It also better supports specialist areas such as safeguarding and victim care. We are further growing our rural policing teams, and investing further in our 101 call centre in response to feedback from the public. None of this would be achievable without the support we have seen from the public across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

This latest news comes as it has been confirmed that Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones has awarded £263,000 to projects that support victims, reduce offending or re-offending, and protect the vulnerable from crime and exploitation.

Donna Jones commented: “I am pleased to be able to provide this funding to support 51 local projects that aim to support victims and cut offending. While my number one priority is to put more officers on the streets, helping people to be and feel safer takes more than just the police alone. The work organisations do with offenders to reduce re-offending, and interventions to stop people from being exploited or engaging in criminal behaviour, are also vital in the fight against crime. Helping victims to secure the justice they deserve is essential as is providing the emotional, mental and practical support they need to recover.”

Local beneficiaries include: Basingstoke Street Pastors who have been awarded £1250 to patrol the streets of Basingstoke Town Centre on Friday and Saturday nights to minimise anti-social behaviour, protect the vulnerable, offer practical help, first aid, pastoral care and support and Yellow Brick Road Projects who have been awarded £6250 to support their Legacy Project which is a 5 point intervention scaling up to tackle the criminal exploitation of young people in Test Valley, Basingstoke and Winchester and the wider implications of being a community within which county lines activity is endemic.