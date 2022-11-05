Mortgage Market Mayhem: What Is Going On?

WELL it has been a busy time in the mortgage market since the doomed ‘mini budget’ plunged the UK into uncertainty and a global laughing stock.

With the decisions made at the time by the then Chancellor Kwarteng, the value of the pound plunged with there to be an expected emergency Bank of England Base Rate rise and within 24 hours of the pound losing its strength the mortgage lenders decided to raise their rates, partly down to the expected BoE rate rise, and boy did they rise.

A typical 3.84% 2 year fixed rate was increased overnight to 5.5% and some lenders were not accepting any new business as they tried to figure out what to do. Now one month on, where are we? Well a new Chancellor and a new Prime Minister for a start, but what about the Mortgage market?

So firstly, the Bank of England didn’t raise their interest rate, it remained at 2.25%, but lenders have still kept their fixed interest rates high. At time of writing a typical 2, 3 or 5 year fixed rate is around 6% depending on the deposit you have (although you can get as low as 5.6%). If you only have a 10% deposit, rates are edging up towards 6.7%. Tracker rate mortgages, that are mortgages which will track a certain percentage above the BoE base rate are around 3.5% depending on the lender. Lower interest rates obviously but bear in mind these are variable and will go up if the Bank of England base rate.

One thing I would say, is that proper advice now, whether you are buying or remortgaging, is more needed than ever because for the first time in years, there are lenders offering significantly different interest rates with differing administration charges which will need to be factored in. For the last 5 odd years, interest rates have been so low, it has been hard for lenders to set their own rates and control market share. With rates higher, it allows them to now dip in and out of the mortgage market undercutting competitors by some margin and by seeing an independent mortgage adviser you will be able to see what all the interest rates on the market at the touch of a button and with interest rate swings like they are, that could save you thousands of pounds in interest.

Will interest rates stay high? It is hard to tell. This has been the opportunity the banks and lenders have been praying for so I expect them to remain higher for the short term at least until inflation is controlled and the BoE rate stabilises. Oh, and we have the actual autumn budget in the next few weeks so let’s hope that doesn’t bring any unwelcome surprises!