Motorcycles Hailed As Game Changers

A Roads Policing Officer has described new police motorcycles as ‘game-changers’ after the Police and Crime Commissioner funded off-road and high speed police bikes to crack down on offenders.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has funded three off-road motorcycles and three high performance motorbikes for Roads Policing Officers to apprehend offenders on motorcycles and mopeds.

The vehicles were purchased earlier this year and officers have since been putting them to good use across Hampshire. As hoped, they have provided an entirely new tactical option for officers to follow those who seek to evade police on motorbikes on roads, or by going off-road into areas cars just couldn’t access.

Commissioner Jones said: “Tackling ASB is one of the key priorities in my Police and Crime Plan ‘More Police, Safer Streets’, and funding these off-road bikes is an excellent outcome of the ASB Taskforce I set up last year. It shows that there is real value in bringing together policing and local authority partners to discuss critical ASB issues that affect a number of communities and find quick, tangible and collaborative solutions.

The Roads Policing Unit have told me it’s difficult to apprehend teenagers who are creating anti-social behaviour in our communities. They often disappear down alleyways in urban areas, or across fields in rural communities. It’s great to see these bikes are now helping police get on top of these issues.

Speeding is a real concern for communities. The police must have the right equipment to be able to deal with those who put lives at risk. The bikes have been in use over the summer and from speaking with the Roads Policing Officers, they are having the right impact. Those who previously thought they could evade police or assumed they won’t be pursued just because they were on a motorbike, are now realising the police will catch up with them.”

Inspector Andy Tester from the Roads Policing Unit said: “These bikes are a game changer for us, unlocking brand new ways for us to keep residents safe. We are grateful to the PCC for listening to our concerns and responding by giving us the funding to deliver these new tactical options.”