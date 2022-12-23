MP Joins Conservation Group To Open New Bridge

KIT Malthouse MP joined Whitchurch Conservation Group and local residents to open the new bridge at Town Mill.

Whitchurch Conservation Group funded the cost of the bridge, £26,412, as part of their Test and Loddon Leader rural tourism grant.

Kit Malthouse MP North West Hampshire shared: “We now have a new bridge in Whitchurch and I was delighted to formally open it. It will particularly benefit local people with disabilities and mobility issues; they will now be able to travel over the river safely into town, rather than taking their chances along the busy road. A huge thank you in particular to the Whitchurch Conservation Group who’ve funded, and have worked round the clock in making it happen. I look forward to working with the team, along with the Environment Agency and Natural England, to make sure we do everything we can to protect our precious River Test; specifically by measuring phosphate and other nutrient pollution levels regularly.

Lucie Follett, Chair of Whitchurch Conservation Group said: “Kit’s help has been absolutely invaluable in helping us move forward and blast through the knotty bureaucracy. Going forward, Hampshire County Council will now formally look to adopt the bridge, and we very much hope to work with Kit on the important mission of protecting our precious River Test chalkstream.”

Colin Fisher McAllum, local resident, concluded: “I am very happy. For the first time in what must be four years, I crossed the bridge. The new tarmac path is the icing on the cake. The slope is gentle enough to manage in a manual wheelchair and the extra width makes the approach safer. This will make my trips to town so much easier and safer. I also have access to Town Mill bridge and the footpaths beyond.”