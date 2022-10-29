MP Welcomes Plan For Patients

LOCAL MP Maria Miller believes the Health Secretary’s new plan for patients will make a real impact on people living in Basingstoke.

During the Statement to the House of Commons, Maria said: “Can I deeply thank my Right Honourable Friend [the Health Secretary] for such an excellent statement today. These are the issues that are concerning my constituents, particularly around primary care. I very much welcome her approach of not providing a prescriptive solution to some of these problems.”

In light of issues brought to her by Basingstoke constituents, Maria asked the Secretary of State: “In making sure that there is more access to data on waiting times, particularly for primary care appointments, would she also look more carefully at whether patients are allowed to move surgeries if they find they are not able to access appointments on timely basis?” Without this ability, the data alone wouldn’t mean patients could act.

The Health Secretary confirmed the Minister for Primary Care would look into the issue.

Coupled with increased appointment numbers, better phonelines, streamlining routes from overseas dentists to practice in the UK, and certain medications being available from pharmacists without GP prescription, Basingstoke residents should find it easier to get to doctors and dentists in the area.