Much Missed Café Reopens

TWO and half years since it closed, the much missed Community Café held in Church Cottage has been reopened by Basingstoke NeighbourCare.

This Community Café is worth a visit, it has a warm, friendly buzz about it and is a great place to pop along to on Tuesday mornings if you are in town.

A spokesperson shared: “Don’t worry if you don’t know anyone to meet up with, there are Chatter and Natter tables to welcome you and connect you with others, hosted by some really friendly people. Maybe you enjoy a game of cards, dominos or something similar, then they have just the thing for you with the games table. And then what about a good book to take home to read? They also have a book exchange.”

The Café, which is run by Basingstoke NeighbourCare and is supported by Hampshire County Council, gives older members of the local community the opportunity to meet others.

Open again every Tuesday from 10:30am to 12:30pm in Church Cottage, just behind St Michael’s Church. Why not pop along and meet the warm, welcoming team of volunteers and sample some of the lovely cakes on offer?