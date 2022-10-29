CHIEF Inspector Scott Johnson has been named by Hampshire Constabulary as the new District Commander for policing in Basingstoke and Deane.

Scott stepped into the world of policing 25 years ago, beginning his career in Southampton in 1997.

He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2002, a move that saw him relocate to Basingstoke and Deane to work in the district.

Ch Insp Johnson has a broad range of operational experience thanks to roles in Local Policing, Safeguarding, Force Incident Management and during his time as a Tactical Firearms Commander.

In 2007, he was the Staff Officer to the then Chief Constables Paul Kernaghan and Alex Marshall.

In 2012, Scott was seconded to Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary & Fire and Rescue Services, where he worked on anti-social behaviour issues and stop and search inspections.

Before becoming the new District Commander for Basingstoke and Deane, Scott’s most recent post was leading the High Harm Team and operations in Portsmouth.

He tackled drug-related harm and improved local partnership work to help tackle violence against women and girls within the night time economy.

In addition to his core role, Scott is an experienced member of the Hostage and Crisis Negotiator Team, and co-chairs the force LGBT+ Staff network.

Chief Inspector Johnson said: “I’m delighted to return to Basingstoke as District Commander having worked here in a number of roles in the past 20 years and previously lived near Whitchurch for 10 years, so I feel very much at home in the town. Since starting my new role, we have dealt with a number of serious incidents in the district.

I have been tremendously impressed by the dedication and hard work of colleagues and partners in responding to these incidents and bringing suspects before the courts. I have a terrific team in Basingstoke who work incredibly hard to keep people safe and tackle issues that matter to our communities.

My priorities for the town are to continue our partnership work to tackle serious youth violence and the drug-related harm that is linked to it. We will maintain our focus on domestic abuse; supporting victims and working with other agencies to change the behaviour of perpetrators.

I also want to work closely with other teams in our rural communities to tackle often under-reported rural crimes.”