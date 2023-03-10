POPULAR Overton pub, The Greyhound has new hands at the pumps.

Now managed by couple Andy and Nina, they duo have been delighted with the reception they have received from locals during their first few weeks of opening.

Andy has over twenty years in the hospitality industry and has received much critical acclaim for his food in addition to previously holding 2AA Rosettes so he certainly knows his way around the kitchen. He is joined by partner Nina, a Swedish/English actor who is already enjoying her new stage.

Andy and Nina shared: “We would like to start off by thanking Marc and Lisa for making The Greyhound the pub it is today. We couldn’t be more proud, as publicans walking into such a warm and friendly home. We will endeavour to keep the family friendly atmosphere whilst putting our own stamp on the pub, so please come down and try our delicious new menu!

We couldn’t be happier with the way everyone has come in to welcome us to the village and we are really looking forward to meeting even more locals in the coming weeks.”

The couple have already demonstrated their compatibility with Overton residents as they share the same focus on Sustainability: “Sustainability is at the heart of who we are, and we hope to apply this to all areas of our business. Our food is locally sourced, seasonal, high welfare and sustainable. This helps us to support other local businesses, whilst reducing our carbon footprint. We aim to recycle more than 95% of our waste and eliminate single use plastics, All of our cleaning products are 100% eco-friendly.”

When we stopped by to meet Andy and Nina, we stayed to enjoy Sunday Lunch which was perfectly cooked and full of flavour. We are already looking forward to a return visit to sample the rest of the menu.