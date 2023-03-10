New Heart Centre Opens In Basingstoke

HAMPSHIRE Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) has announced the opening of Hampshire Hospitals Heart Centre.

The facility will transform the quality of life for thousands of cardiac patients in Hampshire.

Based at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, the centre features two new cardiac catheterisation labs.

With an increasing number of patients requiring cardiac interventions, this expansion means the trust can continue to deliver safe, sustainable emergency and elective cardiac procedure services to more of the local population than ever before. The increased capacity will also allow the trust to provide curative treatments for abnormal heart rhythms currently delivered in other hospitals and includes a dedicated entrance for ambulances to enable direct emergency access.

Following the approval of planning permission for the new modular build in August 2021, construction work began in September 2021, carried out by contractor Darwin Group Limited and in consultation with Hampshire Hospitals’ cardiac team.

The facility is now fully operational and already allowing teams to provide expert care to patients in a purpose-built environment.

Alex Whitfield, chief executive at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re incredibly excited to have opened the Hampshire Hospitals Heart Centre, expanding the level of care we’re able to offer cardiac patients here at HHFT. This state-of-the-art facility, including our two new cardiac catheterisation labs, will help to provide life-changing treatments for thousands of patients each year and allows us to meet current and future demand in providing efficient and sustainable health services for our growing population. A huge thank you to everyone involved in making this project a reality as we continue to strive to deliver outstanding care for everyone who needs us.”