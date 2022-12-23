New Store Opens In Hook

HOOK shoppers have a new convenience store.

The brand-new store opened on Friday 2nd December with a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community. Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 100 customers. Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each.

One Stop is now open at 1-2 Grand Parade, Station Road, Hook.