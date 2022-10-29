New Wall Mural Celebrates Community Spirit

FESTIVAL Place is celebrating all that is special about Basingstoke and its people with a vibrant community art installation.

Throughout the pandemic, the Festival Place operations team worked to keep the centre accessible to those in need. Retailers rallied to show their support for the NHS and the community. Essential shops remained open, Festival Street Kitchen teamed up with local businesses to cook meals for key workers, and Nationwide bank became a donations drop off point.

To highlight Basingstoke’s community spirit, Festival Place joined forces with Basingstoke Council to ask three local artists and six schools to create a community mural on the outside wall in Church Street.

Artists Kev Munday, Sian Storey and Fátima Pantoja held workshops with pupils at Manor Field Infants, Rucstall Primary, St Bedes Primary, South View Infants, Oakridge Junior and Chalk Ridge Primary to find out what Basingstoke means to them and what makes it special. They then worked together to create the mural for the wall that was unveiled last week.

Festival Place director Neil Churchill commented: “We love the vibrant buzz around the centre!

We know many people went above and beyond during the pandemic, and we want to recognise them as well as shine a light on all the other positive things that make where we live so special.

Our community spirit has never been so important, so we decided to shout about it! We asked local artists and schoolchildren to work together to create a mural for our new community wall and we love the result!”

Fátima Pantoja added: “It has been amazing working with the kids from Rucstall Primary School and Oakridge Infant School. It is wonderful to see them so passionate about art, so creative.

Art has proven to be a key element, particularly during the last couple of years and it is wonderful to see how kids from all ages develop their artistic skills within the school environment. They all managed to surprise me and went beyond my expectations. I loved putting all their designs into the final mural!”

Sian Storey shared: “Being able to work with young people in schools really brought the project to life. I think that by involving the community with a project of this scale helps give them ownership and a connection to the final artwork. My designs are inspired by the ideas we discussed and the bird paintings that were made in the workshops, they were bright, joyous and full of character. The final artwork celebrates the beauty of nature here in and around our town of Basingstoke. Using the pupils’ stories of wildlife they have encountered, the artwork brings interest, colour and the tranquility of nature to a large urban space. We are so busy in our day to day lives that I hope this artwork makes people stop, look up and enjoy the moment.”

Leader of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council Cllr Simon Bound concluded: “We are delighted that Festival Place have transformed this area into a colourful place for residents and visitors to enjoy and to showcase the work of our talented Basingstoke artists and local children. Together with town centre businesses and organisations, we are planning to breathe new life into Basingstoke town centre, including improving how it looks. It is good to see that our strong arts community is already playing an active role in this project and building on Streets Alive.”