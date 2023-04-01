New Welcome From Independent School

INCLUSION School opened for learners last week after being awarded Independent Special School status.

The school, part of the wider Inclusion Hampshire organisation, has welcomed learners to their new and refurbished premises in Basingstoke.

This larger site and accreditation of Independent Special School status means the organisation are now able to support even more young people with social, emotional and mental health needs such as high anxiety, school phobia, depression, suicide ideation and other complex needs such as ASC and PDA.

As part of Inclusion Hampshire, the specialist education provision has been delivering education and well-being services for over 10 years, developing an engaging and holistic curriculum which combines learning with mental health and emotional support.

The move to independent school status means the team are now able to provide an enhanced service more in line with the mainstream secondary school day, whilst continuing to support and nurture positive mental health and well-being.

Head of Inclusion School, Matthew Atkinson commented: “This is an incredibly exciting time for us at Inclusion. Our independent school status along with a move to a new, larger site means we are able to offer so much more to our learners. This includes an expanded timetable with science facilities, outdoor space, well-being rooms, communal areas, kitchen for cooking and cafeteria.

Although we can now offer a greater and more diverse timetable, the promotion of positive mental health and well-being remains at the heart of our curriculum, supported by our dedicated team of tutors.

The over- all vision of the school is one in which every learner’s individuality is respected, celebrated, and supported to empower them to succeed and achieve based on their strengths and interests. Our learners are supported to develop strategies that work for them in order to build their self-esteem and confidence to enable them to overcome their barriers to learning and empower them to succeed.”

This approach has never been more important with an average of one in six young people aged 5-16 identified as having a probable mental health problem.

Mr Atkinson continued: “The past three years have been incredibly difficult for young people, with the impact of a pandemic, lockdown and a complete disruption to their educational, social and family lives only just beginning to be realised. This coupled with the growing financial issues faced by families and the pressures on existing mental health services means young people are facing more stressors than ever before. The need for mental health and well-being support as an integral part of the curriculum and culture of a school environment is absolutely vital.

We are delighted to be able to welcome our learners to our new school and look forward to seeing them flourish and grow in this environment.”