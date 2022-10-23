New Workplace Course To Support Employees Affected By Cancer

IF a work colleague told you they had cancer how would you respond?

This scenario is fast becoming a reality, as by 2030 it is estimated that 1.5million people of working age will be living with cancer.

The impact that a cancer diagnosis can have on an individual’s mental health is significant, yet 85% of employees with a cancer diagnosis want to carry on working.

Knowing how to conduct a difficult conversation about cancer, and support those with cancer in the workplace, is at the heart of a new training programme.

Developed by Cancer Support UK specifically to give individuals in an organisation the confidence and skills to support colleagues facing cancer, the Cancer Support Ambassador training provides a high-level introduction to cancer and cancer treatments.

The half day course covers the physical and emotional side effects of both cancer and cancer treatments. Most importantly, it contains tools and strategies that equip workplace cancer support ambassadors with the necessary skills and principles to have supportive conversations with individuals experiencing emotional turmoil due to or caused by the effects of cancer.

The training also provides personal wellbeing and resilience guidance, which participants can make use of after difficult conversations.

Mark Guymer, Cancer Support UK’s CEO, said: “With at least 85% of employees saying how important it is for them to keep working after a cancer diagnosis, there is an urgent requirement for employers to understand the needs of colleagues affected by cancer and to support them appropriately. We know through feedback from our Cancer Coach groups that there is a lack of support for people either returning to work following cancer treatment or even for those who have just been diagnosed. Our Cancer Support Ambassador training applies the principles of the extensive knowledge gained through our highly successful Cancer Coach course. The skills covered in the training will enable people who are fulfilling an extra-curricular or voluntary role within an organisation to emotionally support and signpost colleagues, which can only bring significant benefit to the workplace as a whole.”