New Youth Employment Skills Service

HART District Council has joined forces with Rushmoor and Basingstoke and Deane Councils to launch a new North Hants Youth Employment Skills Zone, providing dedicated employment support for 18–24-year-olds across the North Hampshire area.

The service will provide key employment and skills information, local job vacancies, and volunteering and work experience opportunities.

The hubs will also host employer and careers focused events, directly connected to local employment opportunities and sectors with vacancies. Visiting partner organisations who will co-locate at the hubs include The Apprenticeship Hub, Princes Trust, local Colleges and more.

Cllr Stuart Bailey, Cabinet Member for Community at Hart District Council said: “We are delighted to be working alongside our neighbouring authority partners to launch the North Hants Youth Employment Skills Zone. We know that 18–24-year-olds have the highest rate of unemployment across the district and have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

This new service will give vital, tailored support to help them to meet both current and future career aspirations.”

The Employment and Skills Zone service will offer two key elements: a website and drop-in locations for in-person support, for more information on how this service can help visit www.esznorthhants.org.uk or email jobskills@hart.gov.uk.