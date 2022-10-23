Odiham Named As Village Of The Year

ODIHAM has been named as Hampshire and Isle of Wight Village of the Year.

The nomination focussed on Odiham’s strong and positive community spirit and thriving voluntary led community organisations.

The judges visited Odiham in early September and recognised that the parish of Odiham is a great place to live, work and socialise.

Cllr McFarlane commented: “Congratulations to each and every one of the residents of Odiham Parish on winning the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Village of the Year 2022. The award recognises the 60 plus societies, clubs and committees who make sure there really is something for everyone in Odiham, North Warnborough and RAF Odiham. You are all superstars and we thank you for being such an amazing community to belong in. We are proud to serve as your Parish Council.”

The award was collected by Odiham Parish Council Chair Cllr Angela McFarlane, Clerk Andrea Mann and Odiham Book Exchange Chair Jeanne Liddiard at an awards ceremony on 29 September.

Hook also triumphed at the awards winning Best Community Initiative for the Hook In Bloom poppy drapes project. They were also named as runners up in two categories with Bassetts Mead Country Park runner up in the Inspiring Places category and Dr. Nick Maslin, runner up in

the Inspirational Individual category for his outstanding research into the history of Hook and sharing his knowledge throughout the community.

Chairman of Hook Parish Council, Cllr Rob Cowell OBE said “We are absolutely delighted to win these awards. Hook has a wealth of dedicated and talented voluntary groups and individuals that contribute to make Hook the great place it is. It is wonderful that the local groups and individuals are recognised for their efforts by winning these awards.”