Officers Decorated At Chief Constable’s Award Ceremony

SEVERAL officers and staff across Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been awarded medals for long service and good conduct at this year’s Chief Constable’s Award Ceremony.

Dedicated members of the force were decorated for their commitment to public service and outstanding work in the line of duty.

Among those receiving awards at the Police Training Headquarters on Thursday 20 October was Police Sergeant David Fuge of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, who received a long service medal for 22 years on the force.

He is the third generation of his family to devote their life to public service. His grandfather, William Fuge, served as an officer with the British Transport Police for 27 years while his father, Peter Fuge, spent 37 years in policing across Hampshire, eventually retiring as an Inspector.

PS Fuge joined the force in 2000, following proudly in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. During his service PS Fuge has been involved in a number of high profile incidents and investigations and was recently recognised for his bravery when tackling a male in possession of a live firearm and ammunition.

PS Fuge, 40, said: “I saw my father had a good and happy career in the police and decided to follow in his footsteps. I’m very positive about my career. I’ve had a fantastic time in different roles from custody to crime teams to area car teams, and there’s never been a day when I didn’t want to get up and go to work, which is very rare.I started my training straight out of college aged 18 so it was one of my first ever jobs. I love the variety of the job because you get into work not always knowing what you will be doing that day.

I enjoy the responsibility and just making a difference really, serving the community by solving crime, making people’s lives happier, supporting victims of crime and just seeing the positive impact you have on them and being able to put some of their worries to bed.”

Acting Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to congratulate all of our officers and staff for their dedication to public service.

Serving our communities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight for over 20 years is a huge commitment and I know the legacy of the Fuge family in policing extends over several generations which makes this all the more impressive. I want to personally thank PS Fuge, and all of the recipients of long service and good conduct medals and long service certificates, as well as those who have delivered exceptional work in fighting crime, protecting the public and helping us improve our service.”