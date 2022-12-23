Officers Tackle Unauthorised Car Meets

OFFICERS in Basingstoke have taken proactive action following a number of recent reports of anti-social behaviour linked to unauthorised car meets in the town.

On Saturday 3 December, officers attended a car meet in Basingstoke and their presence prevented any major offences before the motorists left the town.

Two traffic offence reports were issued for driving offences and a car was seized due to having no insurance.

During the operation that took place over the weekend, officers checked more than 200 cars and S59 warnings could be issued thanks to intelligence that has been gathered.

S59 Warnings are issued to both the driver and vehicle when used in a manner causing alarm, distress and annoyance. If either are subsequently stopped, then a seizure may take place.

Basingstoke District Inspector Mike Thorne said: “We are aware of the significant impact these kind of incidents are having on our community. I would like to reassure local residents that we take any report of anti-social use of vehicles extremely seriously. A force operation, known as Op Chromium, was set up earlier this year so officers could allocate resources in order to tackle the anti-social use of motor vehicles.

“In Basingstoke, we have a tactical lead whose job is to proactively monitor information and intelligence and work closely with local partners, landowners and businesses to address any concerns. The local neighbourhood policing team will review incidents and reports of anti-social or dangerous driving linked to unauthorised car meets and where there is evidence of offences, we will take further action.

Our message is clear: anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Basingstoke.

Anti-social use of a vehicle can result in the driver receiving a S59 warning, which could result in any future vehicle driven by this person being seized should they continue to drive in this manner.

Officers would like to remind organisers of events that they must seek permission of the landowner and the district or city council.

If you have concerns or information on any criminal activity taking place, please contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Officers are continuing to appeal to the public for any information relating to anti-social behaviour linked to unauthorised car meets.

They are encouraging residents to report any anti-social vehicle use and people can fill in personal impact statements. Statements can be submitted by emailing: Basingstoke.Town.Police@hampshire.police.uk. You can also report vehicle crime through Hants SNAP, which is a police initiative aimed at dealing with alleged road traffic offences.