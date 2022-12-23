One Walk To Rule Them All

HOBBITS, elves and wizards from Basingstoke marketing agency Clone Media recently took on the epic journey through Middle Earth to support Naomi House and Jacksplace.

Clone Media’s epic mission had them start at the ‘Shire’ Naomi House and Jacksplace in Sutton Scotney and take on the 22-mile journey through ‘Middle Earth’ to ‘Mordor’ their offices in Basingstoke. The whole team were sporting their best Lord of the Rings attire.

Joel Dalton, co-owner of Clone Media, who hiked as Gandalf the Grey, shared: “We had an amazing day walking 22-miles from Naomi House and Jacksplace hospices back to our offices in Chineham. Thanks to Connor from the hospice’s fundraising team for his fabulous directional skills! The countryside was breath-taking and the weather was kind to us, until the last few miles when the heavens opened! The team really embraced the fancy dress theme. We were thrilled about the generosity shown by people who sponsored us, and the money we raised for the hospice made the sore legs worthwhile.”

Fourteen employees from Clone Media took part in the walk. So far, the team have made over £1,734 in sponsorship fundraising for Naomi House and Jacksplace from this fundraiser alone, which could fund 76 hours of nursing care.

Connor Phillips, Corporate Fundraising Officer at Naomi House and Jacksplace, hiked with the team from Clone Media as a bold and mighty hobbit. He said: “Each and every member of the team from Clone Media were incredible, not only with their dedication to supporting our hospices through the walk, but with the brilliant effort that went into their costumes! Since 2018, Clone Media has raised a phenomenal £12,040 for Naomi House and Jacksplace. We are so lucky to have their support and I know everyone here at the hospices is so grateful for all that they do for us. We look forward to continuing working with the team and supporting them with their fun and creative fundraising.”