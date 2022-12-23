Orchestra welcomes assistance dog

MEMBERS of Basingstoke Symphony Orchestra had a pre-Christmas rehearsal with a difference on Friday 25 November as they practised in the presence of 10-week-old JJ, a Golden Retriever puppy who is in training to become an Assistance Dog for Dogs for Autism

BSO playing member, Hilary Armour, who plays in the Violin section, is the charity’s founder and CEO and JJ is one of several dogs currently being trained by the organisation, which is based at Beech, Alton.

“Part of autism assistance training involves ensuring a dog is socialised from a very early age,” says Hilary. “So my Friday night rehearsal with the BSO offered us a perfect opportunity for JJ to experience all sorts of new sights, sounds and people. The conductor and players were all very happy to have him there!”

JJ sat through the orchestra’s play-through of Saint Saens’ Danse Macabre (most recognisable as the theme tune to TV’s Jonathan Creek) and Rossini’s William Tell Overture – and took it all in his stride.

“We are used to playing with lots of guest soloists and in front of large audiences, but playing alongside a puppy is probably a first,” said BSO conductor Stephen Scotchmer. “JJ was very good; he didn’t make a sound and hopefully he liked our playing!”

The orchestra has just started rehearsing for its upcoming concert on 25 February 2023 when it will be performing at The Anvil with soloist Braimah Kanneh-Mason, who will be playing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor.

Braimah is one of seven brothers and sisters ranging in age from 12 to 25 years old, all of whom play either violin, piano or cello. He recently starred at the Classic FM Film concert at the Royal Albert Hall and with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, where he was the soloist for a new version of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

Tickets for the 25 February 2023 concert are already on sale, available from The

Anvil Box Office. Tel: 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk