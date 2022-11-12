Over The Rainbow

BURNHAM Copse Primary has enjoyed a well being day for the whole school.

All the children were able to take part in various activities including Art, Relaxation and Yoga.

A spokesperson shared: “Thanks to the generosity of the Newbury Arts Society, who gave the school a grant, we were able to invite local children’s entertainer and artist, Junk Jodie to run workshops with the children. This included mindfulness and creating a wellbeing wall workshop. The children looked splendid in their rainbow colours and an impressive £152 was raised to fund further wellbeing initiatives, in addition to donations of gardening equipment for our children to use.”