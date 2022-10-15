Penalties Knockout Hartley Wintney

BEACONSFIELD Town progressed into the next round of the Isuzu FA Trophy courtesy of a penalty shoot out win over Hartley Wintney.

This, after the tie burst into life at the tail end of the proceedings.

Hartley showed promise at the start and on three minutes new signing Balal Dembele showed good skill to create space and his parting shot went just over the crossbar. On 8 minutes loose play in midfield by the Row gave Aaron Minhas an opportunity for the Rams but the final shot lacked power and Row keeper Adam Desbois saved easily.

Two minutes later Eilel Gouth set up Callum Webb who shot over from 20 yards. Play settled down into a midfield tussle with neither side making much impression. On 30 minutes a long pass from the right found Beaconsfield’s Oliver Mc Coy who shot wide. Three minutes before the break the Rams took the lead. Hartley lost possession in midfield and a through ball found McCoy and Daniel Bradshaw running clear behind the Hartley defence. McCoy drew Desbois before passing to Daniel Bradshaw who stroked the ball into the empty goal, (1-0). The Row protested the goal was offside but referee Gareth Burton was unmoved and the goal was awarded.

Half Time: Beaconsfield Town 1 Hartley Wintney 0

The second half saw the Rams gain an edge in play. On 52 minutes Elliott Buchanan got free and his strike on goal produced a good save from Desbois. Beaconsfield got the benefit after what looked like a foul in midfield on 63 minutes and Mc Coy crossed to Kyel Reid whose parting shot saw Desbois make a smart save.

Beaconsfield continued to be in the ascendancy with Hartley struggling to make an impression in attack. However on 75 minutes Imran Kayani for the Row had an effort which brought out a comfortable save from Raven Constable in the Rams goal. Hartley pushed centre back Matt. Drage into attack to try and retrieve the tie. Ten minutes from the end Beaconsfield midfielders out muscled their Row counterparts leaving Reid to cross to Tobias Little who saw his effort deflected wide. On 85 minutes Reid went on a good run and his final shot went just wide.

After what had been a fairly dull match things were to burst into life in the final moments. On 88 minutes Tom Leggett went on a surging run down the right, cut in and sent a left foot shot across Constable and into the net, (1-1).

Things were to get even better for Hartley in the first minutes of added time. Another run from Leggett saw a right wing cross which was handled in the penalty area by a Beaconsfield defender and a penalty awarded. Matt Drage stepped up and fired home the spot kick. (1-2).

Soon afterwards there was a fracas between players of both sides. Once settled the Rams were left with a free kick in midfield. From the free kick the ball was worked for a cross and the ball fell to Buchanan who saw his shot crash off the post. The ball fell into the path of Nathan Minhas who blasted home from 10 yards. This was the last kick of the match.

Full Time: Beaconsfield Town 2 Hartley Wintney 2

The match was decided by a penalty kick shootout. Matt. Drage converted the first kick but all the other three Hartley kicks were saved by Constable. Beaconsfield converted all three of their spot kicks. Tobias Little, Eitel Goueth and Kyel Reid were the successful penalty kick scorers.

Result: Beaconsfield Town 2 Hartley Wintney 2 . Beaconsfield Town win 3-1 on penalties

Tyrone Newton commented: “Penalties can always be a lottery when deciding games. I thought it was a good response to come back so late into the match. We did not really click going forward. We thought the first goal looked offside. The defending for the second goal we conceded could have been much better. I thought Tom Leggett did well with his goal and creating the second goal from the penalty. We are hopeful that over the next few matches we can start to see players returning from injury. With key players out it is always going to be a challenge.”