Penguin Parade To Support Marie Curie

MARIE Curie is calling on primary schools, nurseries, and playgroups in Hampshire to sign up to its cutest fundraising event in the calendar, the Penguin Parade.

Local children can take part in a sponsored walk, with a special Penelope the Penguin plush toy, while raising money for families affected by terminal illness.

Launched in 2021, 140 different groups across the UK took part and Marie Curie is hoping even more young fundraisers will sign up in 2022. As well as receiving Penelope, the Penguin, there are also ideas for fun activities to do in the classroom and to take home.

Sally Sansom, Community Fundraiser for Hampshire and Isle of Wight said: “Schools taking part in a Penguin Parade this winter can expect to have lots of fun as well as helping us provide vital care tor those living with a terminal illness, caring for a loved one at the end of life, or those that are bereaved. £25 will help pay to support someone who’s grieving for an hour and £180 allows a nurse to provide expert care and emotional support for a full nine-hour shift so someone living with a terminal illness can get expert care. We’re hoping young supporters in Hampshire will enjoy stretching their legs and going for a little waddle to raise money so we can continue to provide our care and help people in their local community.”