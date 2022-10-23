Perfect Pumpkins Are A Knockout

THE first day in October means only one thing for Elizabeth Road Allotments: the heaviest Pumpkin competition.

The weigh-in was held at GreenFingers, Basingstoke Mencap Garden therapy project. The allotment and learning disability community came together for this special competition to see who had won the heaviest Pumpkin.

Congratulations to this year’s winner, Shaun Taylor, with his Pumpkin weighing in at 160 lbs which is over 11 stones. Michael Phelps was second with his weighing in at 102 lbs (7 stone) and last year’s winner Malcom came third with his weighing in at 81 lbs (5.5 stone). Another good try from Harley Sisson who entered for Basingstoke Mencap’s Greenfingers garden project, his Pumpkin weighed in at 60 lbs (4 stones) well done Harley!

All pumpkins donated after the weigh-in go to local schools and food banks, please contact GreenFingers on 01256 361 964, if you would like a Pumpkin, you must be quick as they go to good homes quickly.

If you would like to enter next year, pop along to the next GreenFingers Plant sale on 26 November to sign up or for more details.

The GreenFingers Basingstoke Mencap Plant Sales are well known for their quality bedding and vegetable plants, all grown and cared for by the team. They also have a pop-up tearoom, selling hot and cold drinks and homemade cakes. At the last plant sale of the year, they will sell handmade Christmas Wreaths and freshly cut Norway spruce Christmas trees that can be delivered, all money raised goes back into the charity.