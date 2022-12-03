Pianist Joins Sinfonia Of London

THE Sinfonia of London, conducted by John Wilson, perform a beautiful programme at The Anvil on Thursday 1 December, joined by exciting pianist Martin James Bartlett.

The concert gets off to a scintillating start with Walton’s Overture: Scapino, a musical depiction of the rascally servant of Italian tradition. The delicate sequence of waltzes which follows, orchestrated by Ravel from his piano original, is given an extra glow by the nostalgic and affectionate coda. Gershwin’s most celebrated piece, Rhapsody in Blue, follows and is still unmatched in its merging of swing and classical traditions.

Debussy’s largest orchestra piece, La mer, is an attempt to capture in music the many moods of the sea “always endless and beautiful.” The concert closes with the original ballet version of Bolero, fascinatingly different from the familiar orchestral version.

The Sinfonia of London, a hand-picked group of world-class musicians who meet for specific projects, made its live debut at the Proms last year.

Tickets are priced at £42, £38, £31, £24, £16. Under 25s & f/t students £12 (include £4 booking fee). Contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/whats-on/event/sinfonia-of-london.