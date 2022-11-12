Plan for renovations

ONE in five Brits say they wouldn’t have bought their house if they knew how much renovations cost.

Moving into a new place can be a lot of work, especially if you need to make serious changes upon moving in. Whether it’s making essential changes such as resolving damp or touching up unattractive paint jobs, or installing a new kitchen or bathroom, it’s important to account for extra costs after buying a home.

But what are the most common alterations made by Brits once they move home? According to the survey conducted by Tapi, the top five most common renovations are: painting – 44%; ripping up carpets or flooring– 34%; redoing the kitchen – 34%; redoing bathroom – 33%; renovating outdoor space – 29%.

61% of Brits have spent money on essential changes such as resolving damp, installing double glazing, insulation, and installing better heating or electricity systems according to the survey.

If you’re about to, or have recently, moved into a new home and are looking to reduce renovation costs, Charlie Tuck, Trade Counter Manager at ADA Fastfix shares expert tips on how to reduce the spend when it comes to renovating your new home: “Get multiple estimates from different contractors before settling on one. This will help you ensure that you’re getting the best deal possible. Have a realistic budget in mind from the start. This will help you avoid overspending and going into debt. Be prepared to do some of the work yourself. This can save you a lot of money, but it’s important to only take on tasks that you’re confident you can handle. Keep your old appliances and fixtures if they’re still in good condition. This can save you a lot of money since you won’t need to buy new ones. Be patient throughout the process. Rushing things can often lead to mistakes being made, which can end up costing you more in the long run.”

Commenting on the research, Johanna Constantinou, Brand and Communications Director at Tapi said: “As if purchasing and renovating a new home isn’t enough of an expense, there are important steps in the process that can go overlooked if you’re rushing to get your perfect home sorted. We hope these insights and tips will help new homeowners undergo a smooth, efficient renovation with as little stress and expense as possible.”